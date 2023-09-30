Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 40,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director James M. Daly sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $437,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,503 shares in the company, valued at $896,801.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,228,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

HALO opened at $38.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 254.75% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $221.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

