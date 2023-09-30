Xponance Inc. Grows Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 19.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 39.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 617.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG opened at $41.25 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82.

Insider Activity

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 13,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,236 shares in the company, valued at $17,062,687.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 6,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $433,603.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,682,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 13,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,687.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,044 shares of company stock worth $4,679,516 over the last 90 days. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXG

About 10x Genomics

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.