Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCH has been the subject of several research reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.30 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.31%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.