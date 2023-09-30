Xponance Inc. Has $702,000 Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in FOX by 258.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,403,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $78,611,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1,548.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 2,681,665 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth $52,190,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $46,124,000. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOX opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.91. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 141,367 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.