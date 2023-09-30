Xponance Inc. Has $713,000 Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First American Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in First American Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 122,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 53,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 91.78%.

About First American Financial

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.