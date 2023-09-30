Xponance Inc. Has $715,000 Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after acquiring an additional 378,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,667,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,638,000 after acquiring an additional 177,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 800.07%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.