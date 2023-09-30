Xponance Inc. Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,795 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4,300.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,652 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of STWD opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $21.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 109.71%.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.