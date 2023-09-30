Xponance Inc. Has $739,000 Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after purchasing an additional 437,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,879,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,988,000 after purchasing an additional 773,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,052,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,780,000 after purchasing an additional 260,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,498.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

