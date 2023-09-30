Xponance Inc. Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEIC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,250,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SEI Investments by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,405,000 after acquiring an additional 311,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,107,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEIC stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 18,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $1,147,664.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,340,651 shares in the company, valued at $508,946,524.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $153,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 18,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $1,147,664.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,340,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,946,524.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,881. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

