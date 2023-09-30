Xponance Inc. Has $819,000 Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,050,000 after purchasing an additional 596,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,240,000 after purchasing an additional 316,556 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CFR stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

