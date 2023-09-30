Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verde Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 76,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 53,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $249.30 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $218.25 and a one year high of $273.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

