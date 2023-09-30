Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Envista by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Envista by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Envista by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Stock Performance

NVST stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.30. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $43.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.81 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

