Xponance Inc. Lowers Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 104.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.20. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

