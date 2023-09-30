Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 603.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth about $1,810,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Timken from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Timken in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

Timken Stock Performance

Timken stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $753,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,431.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $377,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,340.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $753,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,431.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,893 in the last ninety days. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Stories

