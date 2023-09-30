Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Belden by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Belden by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Belden by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $762,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Belden Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BDC opened at $96.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.53 and a 12 month high of $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Belden had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is 2.99%.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

