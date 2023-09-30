Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $8,377,000. Seeyond purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

