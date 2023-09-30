Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SouthState in the 2nd quarter valued at $875,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in SouthState by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Price Performance

SSB opened at $67.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.83.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.20). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $555.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. SouthState’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $316,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSB. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SouthState

About SouthState

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

