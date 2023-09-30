Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,088.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 685.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $41.23 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRBR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

