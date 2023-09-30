Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NOV by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its holdings in NOV by 433.0% in the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,690,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NOV by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,393,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,807 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NOV by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NOV by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

NYSE NOV opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

