Xponance Inc. Sells 1,068 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Stock Down 2.2 %

ESNT opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $53.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.07 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.31% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Essent Group

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $125,325.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 218,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,942,511.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $125,325.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 218,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,942,511.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,378.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,176 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.