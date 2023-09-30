Xponance Inc. Sells 1,585 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Price Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $53.54 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.92.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $2,742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,864.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PBF shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

