Xponance Inc. Sells 2,105 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,277,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,849,000. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,261,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,401,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $18.54 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $241.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Recommended Stories

