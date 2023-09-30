Xponance Inc. Sells 22,300 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,784 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after acquiring an additional 513,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $255,045,000 after acquiring an additional 519,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 83.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 55.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,986,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $115,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,708 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of AR opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

