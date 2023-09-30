Xponance Inc. Sells 6,294 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $177,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,978,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $82.24.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $871.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.61 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 28.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

