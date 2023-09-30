Xponance Inc. Sells 8,711 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,851,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,445,000 after purchasing an additional 300,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,259,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,214,000 after purchasing an additional 152,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,999,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,224 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,247,622.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,772.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

