YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 103,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in YETI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,058,000.

YETI Price Performance

NYSE YETI opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $51.27.

Insider Transactions at YETI

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. YETI had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $402.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $118,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

