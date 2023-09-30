Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Autoliv in a research report issued on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $6.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.61. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALV. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $66.57 and a 12-month high of $103.99. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 58.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after acquiring an additional 945,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after acquiring an additional 854,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 403.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 987,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,653,000 after acquiring an additional 791,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

