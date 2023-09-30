Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Leidos in a report issued on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.70.

LDOS opened at $92.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. Leidos has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.47 and a 200 day moving average of $89.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Leidos by 123.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Leidos by 49.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

