Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report issued on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HUN. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

HUN opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.16. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Huntsman by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 744,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,354,000 after acquiring an additional 41,132 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

