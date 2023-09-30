Zacks Research Weighs in on LKQ Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of LKQ in a report released on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.97. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

LKQ Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. LKQ has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 55.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

