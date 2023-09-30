Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.57). The consensus estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($8.95) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.10.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TNXP. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 22.0 %

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.20. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,099 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 300,199 shares during the period. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics and vaccines to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. The company's immunology portfolio includes biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity, and cancer, including TNX-1500, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand being developed to treat autoimmune conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.