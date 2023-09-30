ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Barclays

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $10.60 to $9.50 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.40 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,011,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,591,000 after acquiring an additional 804,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,990,000 after acquiring an additional 95,106 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 35.9% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,691,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,342,000 after acquiring an additional 710,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,565,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

