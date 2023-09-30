Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 23,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.2 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

