Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Up 5.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $155.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Zscaler traded as high as $159.39 and last traded at $159.13. 886,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,608,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.92.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.54.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,768,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $1,800,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,463,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,406 shares in the company, valued at $44,768,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,858 shares of company stock valued at $22,448,152 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,278,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,620,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.64 and its 200-day moving average is $133.70. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

