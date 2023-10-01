27,599 Shares in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUS. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,006,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ IUS opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.2039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.