Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASO opened at $47.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,260. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASO. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

