Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $170.31 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.15. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.43.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

