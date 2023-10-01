AFS Financial Group LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AFS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $130.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $139.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,731 shares of company stock valued at $16,880,398 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

