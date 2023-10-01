Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lowered by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $130.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $139.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,731 shares of company stock worth $16,880,398 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

