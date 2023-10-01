Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 6.2% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,039.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,731 shares of company stock valued at $16,880,398. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $130.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $139.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

