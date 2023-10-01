Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,731 shares of company stock worth $16,880,398. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $130.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.46. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

