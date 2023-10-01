Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,731 shares of company stock worth $16,880,398 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $130.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

