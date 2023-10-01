Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,407 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 35,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $510,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $130.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.46. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.16.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,731 shares of company stock valued at $16,880,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

