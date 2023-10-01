Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,731 shares of company stock worth $16,880,398 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $130.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

