Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lifted by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $31,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $31,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,731 shares of company stock valued at $16,880,398 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $130.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $139.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

