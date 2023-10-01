Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.20

Alternative Income REIT Plc (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58.20 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 58.20 ($0.71), with a volume of 35767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.80 ($0.73).

Alternative Income REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £47.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.37, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 65.11.

Alternative Income REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a GBX 1.92 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 3.08%.

About Alternative Income REIT

Alternative Income REIT plc aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions.

