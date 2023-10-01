Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.