Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.3% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

