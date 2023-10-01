Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.0% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

Apple stock opened at $171.21 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

