Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.6% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

